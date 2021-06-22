FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 29.6 points or 0.22% at 13524.04 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.71%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.48%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.03%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.2%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.04%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.02%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 0.97%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 0.82%), and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, Venkys (India) Ltd (up 7.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.98%), and Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 2.86%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 211.13 or 0.4% at 52785.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.15 points or 0.55% at 15832.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.47 points or 1.16% at 25143.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.55 points or 0.54% at 7770.95.

On BSE,2194 shares were trading in green, 948 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

