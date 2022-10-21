Policy Decisions Leading To Stability In Prices Of Pulses And Onion

Government of India's continuous monitoring and policy decisions has led to the stability in the prices of pulses and onion. The Centre keeps a close watch on the production, imports, exports and availability of essential commodities through frequent interaction with importers, research agencies, trade associations, etc, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs during a media interaction here today.

Centre is keeping close watch on production, imports, exports and availability of essential commodities. At present 43.82 Lakhs Tonne of buffer stock of various pulses available with Government of India.

