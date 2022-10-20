Domestic Oilseed Prices Near Minimum Selling Prices

-
In view of expected bumper Soybean Crop of about 120 lakh tons and about 15 lakh tons of carry forward, there is a downward trend in Mandi price and currently soybean is quoted at Rs. 4900 per quintal against MSP of Rs. 4350 per quintal. Groundnut crop is also shaping up well and harvest is in full swing. Against its MSP of Rs. 5850 per quintal, Mandi price is Rs. 6200 per quintal.
