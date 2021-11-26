Poly Medicure jumps 9% in five sessions

Poly Medicure rose 3.10% to Rs 987.25, extending gains for the fifth trading session.Shares of Poly Medicure have risen 9.04% in five consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 905.40 on 18 November 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has surged 9.03% as against 6.43% decline in the Sensex. It has soared 102.34% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 29.70% rise.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Poly Medicure rose 9.20% to Rs 38.23 crore on 11.89% rise in net sales to Rs 223.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Poly Medicure is one of the leading medical devices company and exporter in India. It has 5 manufacturing facilities in India (3 facilities in Faridabad and 1 each in Jaipur and Haridwar), 3 facilities overseas (one facility in Italy - wholly owned subsidiary, one facility in China - wholly owned subsidiary and one joint venture in Egypt).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU