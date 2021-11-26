Poly Medicure jumps 9% in five sessions

Poly Medicure rose 3.10% to Rs 987.25, extending gains for the fifth trading session.

Shares of Poly Medicure have risen 9.04% in five consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 905.40 on 18 November 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 9.03% as against 6.43% decline in the Sensex. It has soared 102.34% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 29.70% rise.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Poly Medicure rose 9.20% to Rs 38.23 crore on 11.89% rise in net sales to Rs 223.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Poly Medicure is one of the leading medical devices company and exporter in India. It has 5 manufacturing facilities in India (3 facilities in Faridabad and 1 each in Jaipur and Haridwar), 3 facilities overseas (one facility in Italy - wholly owned subsidiary, one facility in China - wholly owned subsidiary and one joint venture in Egypt).

