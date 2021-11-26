Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 539.12 points or 2.13% at 25867.27 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 6.69%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 5.43%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.99%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 4.97%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pfizer Ltd (up 4.56%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 4.55%), Cipla Ltd (up 4.44%), Kopran Ltd (up 4.1%), and Shalby Ltd (up 3.88%).

On the other hand, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 5.51%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 3.61%), and TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 2.53%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 807.31 or 1.37% at 57987.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 233.6 points or 1.33% at 17302.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 169.41 points or 0.59% at 28653.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 106.08 points or 1.19% at 8818.18.

On BSE,1127 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

