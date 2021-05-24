Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2021.
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 300.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13014 shares in the past one month.
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 7.97% to Rs 121.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3523 shares in the past one month.
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd crashed 7.10% to Rs 149.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13080 shares in the past one month.
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd corrected 5.61% to Rs 579.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11451 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd plummeted 5.56% to Rs 100.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1233 shares in the past one month.
