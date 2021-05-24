FMCG stocks ease

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 62.89 points or 0.49% at 12879.37 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 2.64%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.06%),KRBL Ltd (down 1.85%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.76%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.45%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.04%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.03%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 0.97%), and Waterbase Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 5.46%), Heritage Foods Ltd (up 5%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.61 or 0.26% at 50670.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.35 points or 0.2% at 15205.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.3 points or 0.82% at 23320.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.14 points or 0.75% at 7388.73.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)