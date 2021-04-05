Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 90.64 points or 0.42% at 21619.17 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 6.87%), Shalby Ltd (up 5.5%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 5.07%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.24%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.75%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 3.39%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 3.33%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 3.21%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 3%).

On the other hand, Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.6%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 3.21%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 2.07%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.76 or 0.8% at 49628.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.1 points or 0.71% at 14762.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 37.34 points or 0.18% at 21034.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.89 points or 0.46% at 6954.22.

On BSE,930 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

