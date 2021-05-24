Volumes spurt at JTEKT India Ltd counter

JTEKT India Ltd notched up volume of 95.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 May 2021.

JTEKT India Ltd notched up volume of 95.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.70% to Rs.112.70. Volumes stood at 20.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd clocked volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80724 shares. The stock gained 2.49% to Rs.2,170.00. Volumes stood at 54561 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 69.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.39% to Rs.1,083.05. Volumes stood at 34.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 100.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.98% to Rs.299.10. Volumes stood at 14.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd saw volume of 208 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.634.70. Volumes stood at 30.21 lakh shares in the last session.

