JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Poly Medicure standalone net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 159.87 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure declined 6.85% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 159.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.58% to Rs 66.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 586.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 508.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales159.87140.36 14 586.69508.44 15 OPM %22.2523.48 -22.5523.58 - PBDT38.3134.40 11 136.85124.77 10 PBT28.9926.53 9 100.4996.36 4 NP21.4823.06 -7 66.2870.20 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU