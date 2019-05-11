Poly Medicure standalone net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 159.87 crore

Net profit of declined 6.85% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 159.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.58% to Rs 66.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 586.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 508.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

159.87140.36586.69508.4422.2523.4822.5523.5838.3134.40136.85124.7728.9926.53100.4996.3621.4823.0666.2870.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)