Poly Medicure standalone net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 159.87 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure declined 6.85% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 159.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.58% to Rs 66.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 586.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 508.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales159.87140.36 14 586.69508.44 15 OPM %22.2523.48 -22.5523.58 - PBDT38.3134.40 11 136.85124.77 10 PBT28.9926.53 9 100.4996.36 4 NP21.4823.06 -7 66.2870.20 -6
