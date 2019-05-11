Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 432.09% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 88.59% to Rs 106.40 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 432.09% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.59% to Rs 106.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 402.49% to Rs 72.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.32% to Rs 424.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.4056.42 89 424.62240.83 76 OPM %25.8812.97 -25.5810.46 - PBDT26.587.51 254 106.8023.89 347 PBT24.565.68 332 100.5918.39 447 NP15.752.96 432 72.6614.46 402
