Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 432.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 88.59% to Rs 106.40 crore

Net profit of rose 432.09% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.59% to Rs 106.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 402.49% to Rs 72.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.32% to Rs 424.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

106.4056.42424.62240.8325.8812.9725.5810.4626.587.51106.8023.8924.565.68100.5918.3915.752.9672.6614.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)