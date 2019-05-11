Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 45.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.77% to Rs 13.77 croreNet profit of Tamboli Capital declined 45.32% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.77% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.43% to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.26% to Rs 54.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.7717.38 -21 54.5255.78 -2 OPM %20.9230.09 -24.8926.14 - PBDT2.795.13 -46 13.0313.98 -7 PBT2.014.27 -53 9.6910.55 -8 NP1.522.78 -45 6.977.00 0
