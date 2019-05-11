Yash Papers standalone net profit rises 2016.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bio Green Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Duropack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 58.94 croreNet profit of Yash Papers rose 2016.22% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.95% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.04% to Rs 250.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.9452.85 12 250.26201.75 24 OPM %19.0221.40 -18.0518.77 - PBDT8.657.90 9 33.5328.54 17 PBT6.675.77 16 24.8322.15 12 NP7.830.37 2016 20.7112.48 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU