Yash Papers standalone net profit rises 2016.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 2016.22% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.95% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.04% to Rs 250.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

