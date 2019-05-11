JUST IN
Yash Papers standalone net profit rises 2016.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 58.94 crore

Net profit of Yash Papers rose 2016.22% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.95% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.04% to Rs 250.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.9452.85 12 250.26201.75 24 OPM %19.0221.40 -18.0518.77 - PBDT8.657.90 9 33.5328.54 17 PBT6.675.77 16 24.8322.15 12 NP7.830.37 2016 20.7112.48 66

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:39 IST

