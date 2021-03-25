Volumes spurt at WABCO India Ltd counter

WABCO India Ltd registered volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 408.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1256 shares

Redington India Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 March 2021.

Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 23.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.26% to Rs.165.45. Volumes stood at 7.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 3.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.81% to Rs.2,647.05. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.36% to Rs.1,227.40. Volumes stood at 4.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 6.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.28% to Rs.876.70. Volumes stood at 10.63 lakh shares in the last session.

