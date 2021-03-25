Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up leads losers in 'B' group

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd and Globalspace Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2021.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd and Globalspace Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2021.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up crashed 13.94% to Rs 117 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25610 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 5.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 58.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15082 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd shed 8.87% to Rs 219.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd slipped 8.49% to Rs 58.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10930 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)