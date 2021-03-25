Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 62.98 points or 2.48% at 2480.1 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.89%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.11%),K E C International Ltd (down 3.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 2.91%), NHPC Ltd (down 2.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.9%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.68%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.6%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 493.56 or 1% at 48686.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 140.75 points or 0.97% at 14408.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 350.15 points or 1.71% at 20090.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 109.88 points or 1.62% at 6654.94.

On BSE,608 shares were trading in green, 2227 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)