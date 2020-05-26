Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 1189.91 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 77.46% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 1189.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1161.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.54% to Rs 282.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 4487.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4569.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

