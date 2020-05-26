Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2019 quarter
Polyplex Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 219.80% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 1189.91 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 77.46% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 1189.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1161.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.54% to Rs 282.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 4487.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4569.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1189.911161.69 2 4487.104569.89 -2 OPM %7.5415.73 -17.4016.00 - PBDT100.43237.52 -58 824.10865.83 -5 PBT17.54182.50 -90 570.77656.73 -13 NP22.97101.90 -77 282.04330.04 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU