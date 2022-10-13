Pondy Oxides & Chemicals plans to set up aluminium recycling plant

JUST IN
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals intends to set up an aluminum recycling / melting facility at its existing premises located in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu as part of the expansion strategy for 2022 at an estimated total investment on plant and machinery and pollution equipment's of Rs. 5. crore.

With a view to enhance the company's portfolio of other non-ferrous metals apart from Lead and Copper, the company has recognized an opportunity to recycle Aluminum.

In this regard the Company has obtained Consent for Establishment from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to manufacture Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys (Ingots/pellets/molten) - 14,750 MT/annum.

Consequently, the company is in the process for implementing all the relevant state of the art machinery, and targeted to have it installed and commissioned for production around December 2022.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 15:26 IST

