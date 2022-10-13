Pondy Oxides & Chemicals plans to set up aluminium recycling plant

-
ALSO READ
Gravita commences commercial production at aluminium recycling plant in Senegal
9th IMRC to address growing concerns on recycling to make India a Green Superpower from May 5-7 in Delhi
Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 32.61% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 75.56% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 55.98% in the June 2022 quarter
-
With a view to enhance the company's portfolio of other non-ferrous metals apart from Lead and Copper, the company has recognized an opportunity to recycle Aluminum.
In this regard the Company has obtained Consent for Establishment from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to manufacture Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys (Ingots/pellets/molten) - 14,750 MT/annum.
Consequently, the company is in the process for implementing all the relevant state of the art machinery, and targeted to have it installed and commissioned for production around December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU