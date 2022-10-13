H.G. Infra Engineering receives provisional certificate for road project in Rajasthan

JUST IN
Infra Engineering has received the provisional certificate for the road project in Rajasthan (development and upgradation of Bhawi-Pipar-Khimsar Highway). The provisional certificate dated 12 October 2022 has been issued by the authority engineer for the length of 84.975 Km(Increased project length due to change of scope) and the project has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on 04 April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 13:39 IST

