TCS launches new collaboration with Microsoft

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new collaboration with Microsoft to leverage its deep domain knowledge in industrial control systems and build new AI-powered autonomous solutions using Project Bonsai, a low-code, secure, and compliant AI platform, on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

TCS will use the low-code platform to accelerate the development of these cutting-edge, autonomous solutions that can sense and respond in real time, optimizing equipment and processes.

These solutions help companies modernize their manufacturing, reduce downtime and material wastage, improve quality and throughput, and enhance employee safety.

