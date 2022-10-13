Larsen & Toubro wins orders under heavy engineering unit

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won several contracts in Q2 of FY23. Some of these marquee contracts secured from prestigious clients demonstrate L&T's hi-tech manufacturing capabilities. As per the company's project classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

In the global market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured a key order for the supply of Reactors for renewable diesel production from a prestigious client in Singapore. This project will further strengthen the green product portfolio of the business. The business also secured a repeat order for the supply of four identical Coke Drums for a refinery in Mexico.

In the petrochemicals segment, the business won two large critical Tubular Reactors from a global petrochemical major for their project in China. All the orders were won against stiff international competition on the back of reliable performance.

On the domestic front, L&T Heavy Engineering successfully bagged multiple strategic orders for IOCL's Panipat P25 Project. Tt is consists of a first-of-its-kind reactor (site welded & integrated critical Cr-Mo-V) and high-pressure heat exchangers to be manufactured by any Indian heavy engineering equipment manufacturer. The contract also includes manufacturing of LC Finning Cr-Mo-V Reactor for Residue Hydrocracker Unit (RHCU) using Axens Technology and Loop Reactor using LlyondellBasell Technology. These pieces of heavy engineering equipment are also a first-of-their-kind to be made by any Indian manufacturer, signifying a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

