Bandhan Bank roped in Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador

Bandhan Bank today announced that it has roped in Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador.

Fondly called Dada and The Maharaja of Indian Cricket, Sourav Ganguly will help amplify the brand message of the Bank and endorse the products and services of the Bank.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 13:46 IST

