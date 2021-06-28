Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2021.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 317.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 39239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10323 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 582.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 775 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 17.04% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd advanced 16.63% to Rs 82.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11428 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd gained 16.31% to Rs 252.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75991 shares in the past one month.

