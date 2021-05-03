Jayant Agro Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Sakthi Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2021.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 196.2 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7517 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 21.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54692 shares in the past one month.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 212.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1568 shares in the past one month.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd advanced 19.98% to Rs 226.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3976 shares in the past one month.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd rose 19.93% to Rs 13.06. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34553 shares in the past one month.

