Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 89.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 89.12% to Rs 182.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.37% to Rs 697.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.697.77507.9668.4062.66261.68144.69243.66130.46182.4496.47

