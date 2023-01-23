JUST IN
Mayukh Dealtrade reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 89.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.37% to Rs 697.77 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 89.12% to Rs 182.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.37% to Rs 697.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales697.77507.96 37 OPM %68.4062.66 -PBDT261.68144.69 81 PBT243.66130.46 87 NP182.4496.47 89

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:02 IST

