Borosil Renewables allots 22,500 equity shares under ESOS
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 50.98 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries declined 6.18% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 50.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.9844.23 15 OPM %50.8862.70 -PBDT27.1228.39 -4 PBT26.9428.23 -5 NP20.1921.52 -6

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:10 IST

