Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 50.98 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries declined 6.18% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 50.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.9844.2350.8862.7027.1228.3926.9428.2320.1921.52

