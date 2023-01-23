PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 296.54 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 296.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales296.54262.49 13 OPM %88.7645.47 -PBDT11.86-15.79 LP PBT11.53-16.08 LP NP6.09-6.15 LP
