Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 21.32% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.94% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.6635.3225.2827.7712.7010.899.097.567.005.77

