Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.94% to Rs 47.66 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports rose 21.32% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.94% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.6635.32 35 OPM %25.2827.77 -PBDT12.7010.89 17 PBT9.097.56 20 NP7.005.77 21
