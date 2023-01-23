JUST IN
Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.94% to Rs 47.66 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 21.32% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.94% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.6635.32 35 OPM %25.2827.77 -PBDT12.7010.89 17 PBT9.097.56 20 NP7.005.77 21

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:02 IST

