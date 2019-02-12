Ports traffic improves 3.1% in April 2018 - January 2019

-
Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled highest volume of traffic of 94.55 mt with 16.33% shareThe major ports in India have recorded a growth of 3.11% and together handled 578.86 mt (mt) of cargo during the period April 2018 to January 2019 as against 561.39 mt handled during the corresponding period of previous year.
For the period from April 2018 - January 2019, Nine Ports Kolkata (incl. Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic. The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (15.56%), followed by Kolkata (inc. Haldia) (9.86%), Cochin (8 %), JNPT (7.46%) and Paradip (6.4%)
Kamarajar Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of container (21.7%), Other misc cargo (41.23%), other liquids (11.63%),pol(9.14%) and thermal & steam coal (5.18%).
In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 9.86%. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 4.68%. Whereas Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered a growth of 12.11%.
During the period April 2018 to January 2019, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 94.55 mt (16.33% share), followed by Paradip with 89.98 mt (15.54% share), JNPT with 58.6 mt (10.12% share), Visakhapatnam with 54.73 mt (9.45% share) and Kolkata (inc. Haldia) with 52.18 mt (9.01% share). Together, these ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.
Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 33.35%, followed by container (20.8%), thermal & steam coal (14.95%), other misc. cargo (10.51%), coking & other coal (8.26%), iron ore & pellets (5.71%), other liquid (4.20%), finished fertilizer (1.21%) and FRM (1.01%).
