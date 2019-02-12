Agriculture Credit Flow Target Likely To Be Surpassed This Fiscal In Convincing Manner

The Government with a view to enhance the production and productivity in agriculture sector, announces Agriculture Credit Flow Targets every year and these targets have consistently been surpassed by the Banks. The Agriculture Credit Flow Target for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs, 11,00,000 crore and against this target, as reported by NABARD, the disbursement by Banks till September, 2018 is Rs. 6,45,205 crore.

At this rate, the target for current fiscal is likely to be surpassed quite convincingly. In previous fiscal too, as against the target of Rs 1000000 crore, a total of Rs 1168503 crore were disbursed.

