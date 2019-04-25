Positive market breadth

Stocks hovered in positive zone after an initial upmove. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 53.03 points or 0.14% at 39,107.71. The was up 25.05 points or 0.21% at 11,751.20.

Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals.

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April 2019 series to May 2019 series. The April 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 25 April 2019.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.27%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.53%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1058 shares rose and 729 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.84%), (up 1.09%), (up 0.87%), (up 0.87%) and (up 0.65%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 0.92%), (down 0.7%), (down 0.69%), (down 0.64%) and (down 0.6%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

shed 0.14%. informed that its board approved the proposal for giving the employees of the company an opportunity to exercise the option to contribute towards the employee pension scheme on the basis of actual salary, having a financial impact of approximately Rs 1788 crore to the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2019.

rose 1.19%. announced that the company's located at 8-8, M.I.D.C Industrial area, Waluj, Aurangabad, had recently undergone an inspection by PIC/S Malaysia and it continues to be approved. Hence, the company continues to export oral liquid, oral powder and The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth. US stocks slipped on Wednesday after ending the previous session with a record as investors waited for more earnings reports.

