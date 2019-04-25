Positive market breadth

Stocks hovered in positive zone after an initial upmove. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 53.03 points or 0.14% at 39,107.71. The Nifty 50 index was up 25.05 points or 0.21% at 11,751.20.
Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals.
Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April 2019 series to May 2019 series. The April 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 25 April 2019.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.27%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.53%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1058 shares rose and 729 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank (up 2.84%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.09%), Reliance Industries (up 0.87%), L&T (up 0.87%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.65%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.
Vedanta (down 0.92%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.7%), Tata Steel (down 0.69%), Infosys (down 0.64%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.6%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.
Oil India shed 0.14%. Oil India informed that its board approved the proposal for giving the employees of the company an opportunity to exercise the option to contribute towards the employee pension scheme on the basis of actual salary, having a financial impact of approximately Rs 1788 crore to the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2019.
FDC rose 1.19%. FDC announced that the company's non-sterile manufacturing facility located at 8-8, M.I.D.C Industrial area, Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra had recently undergone an inspection by PIC/S Malaysia and it continues to be approved. Hence, the company continues to export oral liquid, oral powder and external powder products. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2019.
Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth. US stocks slipped on Wednesday after ending the previous session with a record as investors waited for more earnings reports.
