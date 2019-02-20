Positive market breadth

Firmness prevailed on the bourses in afternoon trade. At 13:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 221.38 points or 0.63% at 35,573.99. The was up 70.15 points or 0.66% at 10,674.50. Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted investors sentiment.

The market opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Indices came off day's high in mid-morning trade and they further pared gains in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.49%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.56%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1307 shares rose and 1016 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.58%), (up 1.87%), (up 1.77%), (up 1.7%) and (up 1.6%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 0.78%), (down 0.57%) and (down 0.39%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

was up 4.12%. The company termed reports of alleged discussions between and for a possible last-minute joint bid for as speculative and baseless. The company confirms categorically that it is not in the process of submitting any revised bid for under the IBC process as mentioned in the articles, said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday after US- trade talks resumed. Investors also awaited the release later on Wednesday of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting, where policymakers took a dovish turn, effectively signaling no further rate hikes.

US stock indices held steady above the break-even line after opening lower on Tuesday. US reportedly said Tuesday that trade talks with are going well, adding the current March deadline is not a "magical date." Both countries have until then to come up with a deal. Otherwise, additional US tariffs on Chinese products could take effect. Trump indicated last week, however, he would be willing to push back the deadline.

Representatives from the US and are meeting in this week to resume trade negotiations, with high level discussions set to happen later in the week, the said Monday. US is reportedly seeking to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan currency as part of a trade deal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)