Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11417.5. The Sensex is at 38671.43, up 0.66%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 1.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11143.5, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

