CL Educate Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Panacea Biotec Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2020.

Panacea Biotec Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2020.

CL Educate Ltd soared 19.21% to Rs 61.75 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8621 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd surged 10.94% to Rs 205.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23556 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd spiked 9.86% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10905 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd jumped 7.89% to Rs 179.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9561 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd spurt 7.76% to Rs 222.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2717 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)