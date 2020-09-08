Dish TV India Ltd soars 4.76%, gains for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.2, up 4.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.85% slide in NIFTY and a 14.2% slide in the Nifty Media.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.2, up 4.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 11426.75. The Sensex is at 38702.69, up 0.74%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 66.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 22.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1653.6, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

