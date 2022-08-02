Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% gain in NIFTY and a 3.67% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17584.2, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

