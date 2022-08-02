MRF Ltd soars 1.59%, gains for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 88333, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% gain in NIFTY and a 24.39% gain in the Nifty Bank.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 88333, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17240.85. The Sensex is at 57849.48, down 0.46%. MRF Ltd has added around 23.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12953.65, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12028 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9200 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88530.85, up 1.93% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 9.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% gain in NIFTY and a 24.39% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 57.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

