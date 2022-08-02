IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 42.55, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.43% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.55, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17240.85. The Sensex is at 57849.48, down 0.46%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 24.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37903.2, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 469.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 42.95, up 1.66% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 17.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.43% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)