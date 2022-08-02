Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2415.1, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 24.39% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2415.1, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17240.85. The Sensex is at 57849.48, down 0.46%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12953.65, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2418.35, up 1.1% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is down 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 24.39% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

