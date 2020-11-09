Punjab National Bank sees good buying

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 28.4, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% gain in NIFTY and a 12.41% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.4, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 0.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 14.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26798.95, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 306.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

