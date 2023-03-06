Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 3.58%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.7, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.6% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.5% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 160.7, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 12.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18264.5, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

