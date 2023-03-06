Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 4.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1960.95, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.38% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% jump in NIFTY and a 7.08% jump in the Nifty Media.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1960.95, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 8.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5667.9, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1942.75, up 2.73% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 25.38% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% jump in NIFTY and a 7.08% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 152.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

