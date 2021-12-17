Power Finance Corporation transfers Nangalbibra- Bongaigaon Transmission

-
ALSO READ
Power Finance Corporation transfers Koppal-Narendra Transmission to ReNew Transmission Ventures
Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%
Adani Transmission to invest Rs 1,200 cr in power transmission system
Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.17%
Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.13%
-
Power Finance Corporation announced that Nangalbibra- Bongaigaon Transmission (a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) established for the development of "Establishment of new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra" has been transferred to Sterlite Grid 26, the successful bidder on 16 December, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU