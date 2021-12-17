Hindalco to acquire Hydro's aluminum extrusion business in India

-
This includes Hydro's Kuppam plant having 15000-ton aluminium extrusions capacityHindalco Industries today signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hydro's aluminium extrusions business in India for an enterprise value of Rs 247 crore. This acquisition from Hydro, the Norway-headquartered aluminium and energy company, brings into the Hindalco fold, an integrated facility located in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, an experienced team of employees and the ability to serve a robust portfolio of reputed customers.
Hydro's Kuppam plant has a 15,000-ton aluminium extrusions capacity and is integrated with advanced value addition capabilities for surface finishing and fabrication. Located about 120 kilometres from Bengaluru, the Kuppam facility offers custom aluminium extrusion products and solutions for auto, building & construction, and industrial applications. It will further extend Hindalco's footprint in South India, which is the second largest extrusions market in India.
The acquisition is aligned with Hindalco's strategy to increase downstream capacity to meet the growing market demand, further expand product portfolio and increase revenue from value-added products. The Kuppam plant will also serve as an archetype for Hindalco's upcoming state-of-the-art extrusions plant in Silvassa in western India.
The aluminium extrusions market in India is expected to grow rapidly from the current level of around 373,000 tonnes to reach about 850,000 tonnes by 2030. Once commissioned, the Kuppam and Silvassa units are expected to boost Hindalco's total aluminium extrusions capacity from 60,000 tonnes to 109,000 tonnes. The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter.
