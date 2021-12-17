K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1041 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,041 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas.

Civil: The business has secured an order for building a Data Centre in Western India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

