Power Grid announces good Q2 result

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 20.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,094.10 crore on 2.36% increase in total income to Rs 9,887.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 November 2020. Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.91% to settle at Rs 189.50 yesterday.
The large cap company has equity capital of Rs 5,231.59 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 211.10 on 20 January 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 129.75 on 18 March 2020.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India.
