Godrej Inds Q2 PAT slumps 45% to Rs 205 cr

The diversified firm's consolidated net profit fell 44.84% to Rs 205.33 crore on 9.22% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 2,386.29 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 33.11% to Rs 254.40 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 191.11 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter skid 12.18% to Rs 36.68 crore as against Rs 41.77 crore in Q1 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 11 November 2020.

On a consolidated basis, PBDIT jumped 15% to Rs 432 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Rs 378 crore in Q2 September 2019. PBIT rose 16% to Rs 372 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to Rs 320 crore in Q2 FY20. Interest fell 9.30% to Rs 117 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 129 crore in Q2 FY20.

Meanwhile, the board has approved enhancement of limit of issuing commercial papers by the company from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore from time to time.

Shares of Godrej Industries rose 1.74% to Rs 383.20 on BSE.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

