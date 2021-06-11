Tide Water Oil hits the roof on strong Q4 performance; board OKs stock-split, bonus issue and dividend

Tide Water Oil (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 11,457.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58% to Rs 36.66 crore on 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 364.68 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 48.84 crore, up 50% from Rs 32.56 crore in Q4 FY20. Current tax outgo during the quarter increased by 23.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12.32 crore.
The company recorded 15.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.33 crore on 4.4% fall in net sales to Rs 1258.48 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The board of Tide Water Oil at its meeting held on 10 June 2021 has approved sub-division of 34,84,800 ordinary shares of the company having face value of Rs 5 each into 87,12,000 ordinary shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders.
It has also declared issue of bonus shares post sub-division of shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:1, subject to approval of the shareholders.
Further, the board has recommended final dividend of Rs 200 per share on the ordinary shares of the company of face value of Rs 5 per share (i.e. before sub-division of shares and bonus issue) for the financial year 2020-21.
Tide Water Oil (India) manufactures and markets Veedol brand of lubricants.
