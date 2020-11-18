Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.7, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 7.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.71% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.7, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 12850.7. The Sensex is at 43903.89, down 0.11%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 16.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15925.3, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 186.95, down 0.19% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 7.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.71% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

