Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 13.53 points or 1.16% at 1152.1 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.98%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.35%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.09%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.08%), ITI Ltd (up 0.85%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 15.68%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 10%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.22 or 0.16% at 44020.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.2 points or 0.01% at 12873.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.82% at 16039.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.09 points or 1.03% at 5476.85.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1210 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

